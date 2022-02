Down 13%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although it's up from last month's lows, as of Feb. 10, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is still down more than 9% for the year, and 13% below November's record high. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have experienced particularly tough losses, setting a bearish tone for many of the market's other highly watched stocks.In other words, it's been a rough few weeks.Veteran investors are at least considering the possibility that this pullback is a buying opportunity. Stocks are never upended permanently. The trick is finding low-priced opportunities when quality stocks reach their lows, and this recent sell-off may have already put a major bottom in place.