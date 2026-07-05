Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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05.07.2026 13:05:00
Down 13% in 1 Month, Is Amazon a Buy, or Is the Worst Still to Come?
It is not often that one focuses on troubles when discussing Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock. Nonetheless, both the e-commerce and the cloud segments within its business have caused some investors to worry about the company's direction.The 13% pullback puts the stock in correction territory. Although the stock is unlikely to crater, this level can leave investors wondering whether the consumer discretionary stock is a buying opportunity at current levels or whether they should brace for further downside.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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