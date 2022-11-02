|
02.11.2022 15:19:11
Down 13% in 2022, Is Costco Stock a Buy?
It hasn't been smooth sailing for investors this year, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking schedule dampens enthusiasm for the stock market. Investors, once in love with high-flying tech stocks and risky cryptocurrencies, decided to reassess their risk tolerances as the country faces a looming recession. That led to some stocks being better buys right now than others. With its shares down about 13% so far in 2022, is now a good time to buy Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST)? Let's try to find out whether this top retailer is worthy of your capital investment. Costco's business continues humming along, as its recent financial results show. In the latest fiscal year (ended Aug. 28), total revenue was up 15.8%, and net income increased 16.7% versus the prior year. And same-store sales (known as comps), a key performance indicator for retail businesses, jumped 14.4% on a year-over-year basis, which is outstanding any way you look at it. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.