07.10.2022 13:25:00
Down 14% in 6 Months, Is Coca-Cola a Buy?
Wall Street has a habit of throwing the baby out with the bathwater when bear markets come around. That's why long-term investors should have a wish list, just in case a great company gets caught up in the selling. Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name that would likely find itself on such a list. Is the nearly 15% stock decline over the past six months enough to make it a buy?Coca-Cola has an impressive history and some very prominent fans, including Warren Buffett. One of the most incredible numbers here, however, is the company's streak of annual dividend increases, which stands at 60 consecutive years. That makes it a Dividend King, which requires twice as many annual dividend hikes as the more frequently discussed Dividend Aristocrats. The company's dividend history shows the commitment management has to the dividend and its dividend-focused shareholders. Such a streak couldn't have been achieved without a consistent and robust business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
