Down 15%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just when it looked like stocks were recovering from January and February's pullback, the market seems to be at it again. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) currently sits nearly 6% under March's rebound high and 15% below its recent peak. Indeed, the index is now within reach of the low hit last month after falling 22% from its November high. The move understandably has many investors wondering if the bigger trend is still a bearish one.This of course presents a conundrum; while we generally want to buy good stocks when they peel back, we don't want to step in too soon. It's tantamount to catching a falling knife. It's fine if your timing is perfect, but it's also an incredibly dangerous endeavor.Or, maybe nobody should be worrying too much about these things in the first place.Continue reading