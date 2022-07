Down 15%, Is the Dow Jones Poised to Recover in the Back Half of 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Will it or won't it? That's the question haunting most investors right now. Will the stock market continue to tumble, or can we expect a rebound to materialize at some point in the second half of this year? And if it's the latter, will the blue chip-laden Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) fully participate in that rally, and perhaps even lead the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) out of their funk)? Or, will we see growth-minded tech names lead the charge yet again?Well, there's good news for anxious investors...mostly. The Dow is apt to make a major bottom sometime soon, if it hasn't already. The blue chips that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, aren't likely to lead the way. That doesn't mean its recovery won't be worth plugging into, though.