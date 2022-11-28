|
28.11.2022 12:14:00
Down 17%, Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) incredible financial strength has allowed it to weather the current bear market better than many other tech stocks. Yet its shares are still down about 17% year to date. The tech titan, in turn, has lost a staggering $500 billion in market value.Could this be an opportunity for investors to buy Apple's stock at a bargain price?A couple of years ago, Warren Buffett called Apple "probably the best business I know in the world." That's high praise from the legendary investor.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
