Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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21.06.2026 16:38:00
Down 17%, Is Netflix a Buy After Walking Away From Warner Bros. and Roku?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock is down 17% year to date and slipped again on June 16 after reports linked the company to a failed bid for Roku. It's now official that Fox has reached an agreement to acquire the popular streaming platform in a $22 billion deal, which means if the reports about Roku are accurate, Netflix has now missed on two deals this year. Earlier this year, Netflix walked away from Warner Bros. after Paramount Skydance swooped in with a better offer.Wall Street believes failure to win these deals indicates a weakening growth story, but is that the right interpretation?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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