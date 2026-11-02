Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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02.11.2026 11:02:00
Down 18% From Its October High, Should You Buy the Dip on Meta Stock?
This has been a tumultuous year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shareholders. For most of 2026, Meta's stock was in the negative range. Then, the stock caught fire in September thanks to a positive reception of the Meta Muse rollout, its artificial intelligence agents aimed at supporting everyday functions. However, October sharply reversed that course after a poorly received earnings report. In fact, Meta stock is down around 18% from its October high.
But was that a warranted reaction? Or is the market just getting upset over things Meta is doing again? Let's take a look.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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30.10.26
|Meta-Aktie bricht ein: Rekord-Abflüsse bei Kommunikationswerten (finanzen.at)
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30.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, Meta and the K-shaped company (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, Meta and the K-shaped company (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Anzeichen für eine Stabilisierung (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|546,30
|-0,84%
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