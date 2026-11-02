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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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02.11.2026 11:02:00

Down 18% From Its October High, Should You Buy the Dip on Meta Stock?

This has been a tumultuous year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shareholders. For most of 2026, Meta's stock was in the negative range. Then, the stock caught fire in September thanks to a positive reception of the Meta Muse rollout, its artificial intelligence agents aimed at supporting everyday functions. However, October sharply reversed that course after a poorly received earnings report. In fact, Meta stock is down around 18% from its October high.

But was that a warranted reaction? Or is the market just getting upset over things Meta is doing again? Let's take a look.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 546,30 -0,84% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

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