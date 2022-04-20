|
20.04.2022 15:30:00
Down 19%, Is Digital Realty Trust Still a Buy?
Due to the ongoing macroeconomic disruptions and supply chain issues triggered by the now 2-year-old pandemic, the U.S. inflation rate accelerated to 8.5% year-over-year last month. Add in high geopolitical uncertainty and the fact that the Fed plans a series of interest rate hikes this year to bring inflation back in check, and it's perhaps not a shock that the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen to 18% below the 52-week high it set in November. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) isn't even part of the Nasdaq Composite. But the real estate investment trust's (REIT) tech ties have dragged it down by 19% from the 52-week high it touched in December. Has that sell-off made Digital Realty a buy?Continue reading
