Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.01.2026 06:00:00
Down 20%, Should You Buy the Dip on BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage right now, but it's hard to find good values in such a hot sector. Many top AI stocks have already seen their share prices double ... or more.So when an up-and-coming AI stock like BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) suddenly goes on sale, it's worth taking a closer look to see if this "big bear" might be the kind of big bargain worth snapping up quickly ... or a big boondoggle you should avoid.Despite the fact that it's down 20% over the past three months, should you buy BigBear.ai stock?
