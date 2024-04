Down 20% in 1 Month: Is It Time to Buy the Dip on AMD Stock?

The semiconductor industry fell hard on April 17 on news that equipment manufacturer ASML missed earnings and that competition from China is heating up.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which at one point was one of the best-performing S&P 500 components year to date, has plummeted 21% in just one month and is now at a three-month low. Despite the sell-off, expectations are still incredibly high for AMD. Let's look at the growth stock to see if it is worth buying now or if the risks outweigh the potential reward.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel