25.02.2023 13:10:00
Down 20% in 3 Months, Is Devon Energy Worth the Trouble?
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is a U.S. focused energy producer with a unique way of returning value to investors. When things are going well it can be a wonderful stock to own, but when the highly cyclical energy industry turns south, the shares are likely to plunge. This is not a stock for the faint of heart. But for the right investor, it could be a perfect portfolio addition.Here's why some investors will definitely find Devon Energy worth the trouble.Most companies try to set their dividends at a sustainable level, with increases backed by structural business growth that can support an ongoing higher payment. Devon Energy tosses that out the window, largely because the energy sector in which it operates is highly cyclical. The company's variable dividend is specifically built to go up when the company is performing well and to fall when times are tough. If you are looking for consistency, you will not like Devon Energy.Continue reading
