|
30.06.2022 13:05:00
Down 20% in 6 Months, Is Now the Time to Buy Apple Stock?
Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has proven resilient, holding up better than the Nasdaq Composite over the past year. However, even Apple stock has slipped over the past six months, down more than 20% since the beginning of 2022.Apple is an obvious winner and one of the largest companies in the world today. Is the recent decline a buying opportunity or a sign of prolonged danger on the horizon?Here is why investors should pause before rushing to buy that dip in the stock price.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!