Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
|
28.02.2026 12:21:00
Down 20% in February, Is Lemonade Stock a Buy Now?
Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has been firing on all cylinders lately. Its in-force premium growth has accelerated for nine consecutive quarters, and the company's profitability has improved dramatically. In this video, longtime Motley Fool analyst Matt Frankel discusses the company's excellent results, and why the stock is down anyway.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 26, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 28, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
