Down 21%, Is This Favorite Warren Buffett Stock Now a Sell?

While Apple might be Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding, Warren Buffett's favorite is arguably Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Coke is Berkshire's longest-held investment, sitting in its portfolio for 35 years, and Buffett has sung its praises time and time again.The Berkshire chief once famously said, "If you gave me $100 billion and said take away the soft drink leadership of Coca-Cola in the world, I'd give it back to you and say it can't be done." Buffett loves Coca-Cola products; he reportedly drinks several Cokes a day.Despite Berkshire's support -- and Coca-Cola's evident competitive advantages, including its brand recognition, distribution network, marketing prowess, and retail and restaurant partnerships -- the stock has stumbled of late. Coca-Cola shares are down 18% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up 11%. The stock is now at its lowest point in two-and-a-half years, off 21% from its recent peak.