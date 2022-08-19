|
19.08.2022 16:00:00
Down 21%, Is Walt Disney Stock a Buy Today?
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently posted its third-quarter earnings digest, and all is good in the neighborhood for the world-class entertainment business. But its stock price has fallen 21% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500, which is down just 10.4% in the same time frame.So far in 2022, stocks have felt the effects of high inflation, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine. As a result of the ongoing market correction, many unique buying opportunities have emerged for patient, long-term investors. Though it might not be easy to see right now, buying at today's lows could lead to huge gains over the long run.Keeping that in mind, let's dive into Walt Disney's current situation to determine if it's a logical investment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!