Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
11.01.2026 18:40:52
Down 21% From All-Time Highs, Is Progressive Stock a Buy?
Rarely has Progressive (NYSE: PGR) stock looked cheap. It is one of the best-run auto insurers in the U.S., with shares usually trading at a premium compared to most insurers. But after sliding about 21% from their all-time highs, shares finally resemble a bargain -- at least on the surface.So, is this pullback a rare chance to buy a high-quality insurer at a more reasonable valuation? Or is the stock's slide a sign of more trouble ahead?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
