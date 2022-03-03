|
Down 21% in 2022, Is Nike Stock a Buy Right Now?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) is having a rough start to 2022. The stock is down 21% through the first two months, and the company is hampered with output disruptions due to the pandemic and its myriad consequences. Fortunately, consumer demand for its products is resilient. Nike is selling nearly everything it can produce and get onto shelves. Let's look closer at the business and determine if investors should buy the dip in the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
