21.08.2023 13:17:00
Down 21% in the Last Month, Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now?
For the second quarter, ended June 30, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported revenue of $24.9 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.91. Both figures handily beat Wall Street estimates. And at that point, the stock was up an impressive 137% in 2023. But since that earnings announcement on July 19, it's been a completely different story, as shares of the electric vehicle (EV) company were down 21% as of Aug. 16. Clearly, shareholders are disappointed about something. Does this pullback present investors with a worthwhile opportunity to buy Tesla on the dip? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
