Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
21.03.2026 13:22:00
Down 21% This Year: Is Oracle the Most Undervalued AI Stock on the Market?
To put it mildly, 2026 has not been a good year for Big Software so far. Even the giants in the industry have taken serious hits to their stock prices. One stark example of this is Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) near-21% year-to-date decline.The rout is due largely to investor fears that tech companies identified with legacy solutions -- like Oracle, with its databases -- will be swept up in a great wave of disruption from artificial intelligence (AI) models that can do their work better, cheaper, and quicker. Yet Oracle is actually pivoting toward an AI-heavy business model. So does the sell-off make the best bargain AI stock these days? Oracle's big gamble is that it can transition from its traditional wheelhouse of database and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions into a massive AI infrastructure hyperscaler (i.e., operator of large-scale data centers). In short, it aims to be a major -- if not the major -- landlord in the AI revolution. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
|
17.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Oracle-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Oracle von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Oracle prepares for lay-offs as it hails efficiencies from AI coding tools (Financial Times)
|
11.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Handelsende zurück (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Oracle-Aktie nach starken Zahlen höher: SAP-Rivale kann Erwartungen schlagen (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)