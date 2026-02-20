Amazon Aktie

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

20.02.2026 18:45:00

Down 22%, 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) currently trade 22% below their peak from November 2025 (as of Feb. 17). More recently, the market became weary when the business announced plans for $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026. This investment, up from $131 billion last year, is meant to support Amazon's artificial intelligence (AI) efforts.It's time to take advantage of the opportunity. Here are three reasons investors should buy the dip on this "Magnificent Seven" stock.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
