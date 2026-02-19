CrowdStrike Aktie

CrowdStrike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053

20.02.2026 00:30:00

Down 22%, Should You Buy CrowdStrike Stock on the Dip Before March 3?

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has developed a unique cybersecurity platform called Falcon, which is an all-in-one solution capable of protecting an entire company, from cloud networks to endpoints (computers and devices). It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automate everything, including threat detection and incident response, giving business owners more time to focus on their operations.CrowdStrike stock is currently down 22% from its record high as investors grow weary of its valuation, which remains much higher than all of its peers in the cybersecurity space. But on March 3, the company will release operating results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 31), which will likely show strong revenue growth fueled by soaring Falcon demand.Should investors buy CrowdStrike on the dip ahead of the report?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
