CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
|
20.02.2026 00:30:00
Down 22%, Should You Buy CrowdStrike Stock on the Dip Before March 3?
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has developed a unique cybersecurity platform called Falcon, which is an all-in-one solution capable of protecting an entire company, from cloud networks to endpoints (computers and devices). It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automate everything, including threat detection and incident response, giving business owners more time to focus on their operations.CrowdStrike stock is currently down 22% from its record high as investors grow weary of its valuation, which remains much higher than all of its peers in the cybersecurity space. But on March 3, the company will release operating results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 31), which will likely show strong revenue growth fueled by soaring Falcon demand.Should investors buy CrowdStrike on the dip ahead of the report?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CrowdStrike
|
20.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CrowdStrike stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26