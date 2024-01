Down 22% From Its High, Should You Buy the Dip on Palantir Stock?

After an incredible 2023 performance, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) shares have taken a step back. At its peak, Palantir was up over 230% for 2023, but the stock now is 22% down from those levels. Because of Palantir 's artificial intelligence (AI) software, there is a lot of interest in the stock. As a result, many investors want to know if this pullback is the start of a larger movement or a buying opportunity. So, should you buy the dip on Palantir 's stock?While most people know Palantir is an AI-related company, some aren't sure what its software does. Palantir 's software helps businesses or governments make decisions with the most up-to-date information possible. The software takes in data streams of all varieties, then goes through a custom AI model, and then gives these insights to the user.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel