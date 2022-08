Down 22% in 2022, Should You Buy the Dip on This Monster Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rising interest rates, a direct response by the Federal Reserve to pump the brakes on the economy and slow surging inflation, have had the biggest negative impact on expensive tech growth stocks. Yet even heavyweights in mature and slow-moving industries have gotten crushed. Home Depot (NYSE: HD), for example, is down 22% in 2022, even though the underlying business continues its strong performance. Is now the time to buy shares in this top retail stock? For the fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, Home Depot posted sales of $43.8 billion and diluted earnings per share of $5.05. These Q2 financial results exceeded what Wall Street was expecting, sending shares higher following the news. Same-store sales, also known as comps, jumped 5.8% for the company overall and 5.4% in the U.S. Continue reading