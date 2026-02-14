Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
14.02.2026 22:45:00
Down 22% in 6 Months, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?
After performing well for the first six months or so of 2025, shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started moving in the wrong direction in the second half of the year. And the company has shown no signs of a rebound so far in 2026. Microsoft's shares are down by 22% over the past six months.Should investors consider purchasing the stock now, or will the company remain southbound for the foreseeable future? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
13.02.26
|Trotz Kurseinbruch nach Zahlen: Analysten trauen Microsoft dank KI weiteres Potenzial zu (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Mustafa Suleyman plots AI ‘self-sufficiency’ as Microsoft loosens OpenAI ties (Financial Times)
|
11.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Microsoft-Aktie stärker: Schatten-KI ernstzunehmende Gefahr (dpa-AFX)
|
10.02.26