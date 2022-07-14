|
14.07.2022 17:47:25
Down 23%, Should Investors Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split?
Shares of the leading search engine operator, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), have hit a roadblock, falling 23% since the start of the year. The company will undergo a 20-for-1 stock split on Friday, July 15, with the aim of making its shares more affordable and alluring to retail investors. Of course, it's important to note that stock splits have absolutely no effect on the market value of a company.When companies initiate stock splits, the number of outstanding shares increases and the price per share decreases. This occurs proportionately so that the market capitalization of the company remains unaltered. On that note, investors shouldn't get distracted by Alphabet's upcoming stock split; instead, they should focus on the company's fundamentals to determine whether to buy the stock. So is Alphabet a worthy investment right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|29.06.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|29.06.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|29.06.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|2 227,00
|-0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.