11.04.2024 14:44:00
Down 24% in 2024, Should You Buy This Growth Stock on the Dip?
The Nasdaq Composite index might be in record territory thanks to its impressive run in the past 18 or so months. But that doesn't mean investors can't find compelling opportunities to take advantage of. Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) are currently down 24% this year (as of April 8). Despite the negative trend, investors might want to take a closer look at this growth stock. Should you buy this discount retailer on the dip?Since the company reported its financial results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter (ended Feb. 3), Five Below shares have gotten hammered. The business clearly disappointed Wall Street analysts with its numbers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
