|
16.09.2022 13:45:00
Down 25%, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?
Investors aren't nearly as excited about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock as they were in previous phases of the pandemic. Although the tech giant enjoys dominant market positions in attractive software, cloud services, and gaming niches, shares are trailing the market in 2022 on fears of a major slowdown ahead.With that big picture in mind, let's look at a few reasons you might want to take advantage of the stock's slump.It's clear that Microsoft's business isn't booming to the level it was a year ago. Sales growth slowed to 12% in the most recent quarter from 21% last year. Sure, a big part of that deceleration came from exchange-rate shifts. But Microsoft is also seeing weaker demand for productivity software and video games.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!