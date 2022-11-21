21.11.2022 13:55:00

Down 25%, Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has long been beloved by investors for its bountiful and consistent dividend payments through all manner of market environments. The telecommunications leader has increased its quarterly cash payout for 16 straight years, an impressive streak that's likely to continue for many years to come. But a good investment has more than just a reliable dividend. Let's take a closer look at Verizon's competitive position, growth drivers, financials, valuation, and risks to see if its stock is an attractive buy today.More than 140 million people rely on Verizon for their wireless needs. This massive subscriber base provides the telecom titan with a dependable source of recurring revenue and profits.Continue reading
Verizon Inc.

ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.

