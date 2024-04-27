|
27.04.2024 16:49:00
Down 25% From Its All-Time High, Should You Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock?
The stock market might be the best tool available to build long-term wealth, but it's fraught with volatility. Even the best-performing businesses deal with this roller coaster ride.Look no further than Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH). The unstoppable beverage stock has skyrocketed 5,390% in the past five years, outpacing even a top performer like Nvidia. But shares are down a notable 25% after hitting a local peak last month.If you're looking to energize your portfolio, you might be ready and willing to buy this beaten-down growth stock right now.
