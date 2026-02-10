Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
10.02.2026 02:00:00
Down 25% From Its High, Is Now the Time to Buy Microsoft Stock?
It's been a tough start to 2026 for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which is down more than 10% thus far and in danger of falling below $3 trillion in market cap. It would be a symbolic exclamation mark of the decline this normally stable stock has been on of late. It's currently down around 25% from its 52-week high of $555.45.What's gotten investors so down on the stock of late? And is this a great opportunity to invest in one of the largest tech companies in the world, or could Microsoft's stock be heading for more of a decline in the weeks and months ahead?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
