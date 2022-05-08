|
08.05.2022 15:17:00
Down 25% in 2022: Buy This High-Quality Stock on a Dip?
Danaher's (NYSE: DHR) mix of life sciences and diagnostic businesses made it one of the big winners from the pandemic. Its status as one of the go-to options for investors looking for portfolio protection from a resurgence of the pandemic has never been in doubt. Its life sciences tools help medical bodies research vaccines and therapies (including COVID-19), and its diagnostics tools test for medical conditions, including COVID-19.The key question is just what kind of growth rate can investors expect in the future, and does the company's valuation justify its long-term growth trajectory? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
