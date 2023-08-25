|
25.08.2023 11:25:00
Down 25% in 2023, 3 Reasons to Buy Chewy Stock
Investors appear to have given up on Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) for now. The pet supply company's shares are down more than 25% since late May. That timing is no coincidence, either. Chewy announced fiscal first-quarter results on May 31, and the stock has been on a nearly unbroken slump since that report, even as the S&P 500 rallied.Chewy has another earnings announcement in just a few days, with the potential to change that negative investing narrative. Here are three reasons the stock looks attractive heading into that Aug. 30 update.The business showed solid sales trends in the first quarter, which ran through late April. Revenue rose 15%, easily beating peers like Petco with its 5% uptick. The proportion of customers who signed up for its auto-shipment service hit a new high, and average spending set a record as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
