Down 26%, Is Prologis Still a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) was a standout performer in 2021. The logistics-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) gained nearly 70% last year, outpacing the REIT sector's roughly 40% average. However, shares have tumbled 26% from their peak this year. Most of that damage has happened in the past couple of weeks. Here's a look at whether the stock is still a buy following the recent downdraft.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading