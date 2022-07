Down 26%, Is the Nasdaq Ready to Recover in the Last Half of 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For investors in high-growth companies, the first half of 2022 has felt like a roller coaster than only goes down.In fact, the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded its worst first half of any year on record. As the market heads into the back nine of 2022, the question on all our minds is "will it get any better?" There are countless factors that will go into determining if the next six months will be a story of recovery or simply more pain for the Nasdaq and market at large. Continue reading