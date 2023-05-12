|
12.05.2023 11:33:00
Down 26%, This Cathie Wood Holding Is a Screaming Buy Now
Cathie Wood loves positioning and modeling technology company Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB). It's one of the most significant holdings in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKQ) and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX). It's not hard to see why, as the stock offers a compelling mix of growth and value. Here's why Trimble is an outstanding stock to buy, even though the stock is down 26% over the last year. The Wall Street analyst consensus for Trimble has earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growing at a 10% compound annual growth rate to 2025. Furthermore, the stock's cash flow is growing such that, based on the current market price of $48 and Wall Street estimates, Trimble will trade at 18 times its free cash flow (FCF) for 2023 and 15.6 times FCF in 2024. They are very cheap multiples for a company with such attractive end markets (more on that in a moment).As such, the Wall Street consensus price target is about 16% higher than what the stock trades at.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!