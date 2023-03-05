|
05.03.2023 13:38:00
Down 27%, Is This Big-Time Energy Dividend Stock Still a Buy?
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has hit a bit of a rough patch. The oil company was red-hot last year, rallying nearly 40%. However, it has cooled off considerably in recent months, falling 27% from its peak.Here's a look at whether Devon has run out of fuel or the energy stock has more left in the tank to rally.Devon Energy got a big boost from higher oil and gas prices last year. Its free cash flow more than doubled to $6 billion. That gave it the funds to pay a gusher of dividends, repurchase stock, make accretive acquisitions, and repay debt.Continue reading
