Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
13.02.2026 05:16:00
Down 27% in 2026, Is Palantir Stock a Buy?
Let's just cut to the chase. Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock still looks overvalued, and I'm still not buying.But why? After all, the artificial intelligence data and analytics platform company reported extraordinary fourth-quarter results, featuring a 70% year-over-year increase in revenue. Even more, the midpoint of the company's guidance implies even faster revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026. And what is Palantir management saying? The company is "in the middle of a tectonic shift" in the adoption of its software. So, why wouldn't I like a stock like this?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
