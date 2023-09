Down 27% to 58%, These Monster Dividend Stocks Could Be Picking Up Steam

With stocks pulling back recently and interest rates expected to continue moving higher, now is a great time to hunt for dividend stocks. Yields go up when prices go down, and there are a number of high-yield stocks on sale right now.The retail sector, in particular, has been hit hard by the macroeconomic environment as consumers have shifted spending to necessities and services like travel, cutting back on the discretionary items that were popular during the benefiting.However, that has set up an excellent buying opportunity for two top dividend growth stocks in the sector. Keep reading to see what they are.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel