Down 29%, Is Crocs Stock a Buy?

While Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock is down 29% year to date, it has doubled in the past six months as investors become more confident in its long-term outlook. With rapid revenue growth, a dirt cheap valuation, and an incredibly successful acquisition called Heydude, the footwear giant's bull run could be just getting started. Let's dig deeper into why Crocs stock could be a great long-term buy. Founded in 2002 and going public four years later, Crocs is a footwear company specializing in unique foam clogs. Affordable and supremely comfortable, its casual footwear enjoyed massive popularity in the mid-2000s before quickly falling out of fashion by the end of the decade over concerns about its looks and possible market oversaturation. But public perception toward Crocs seems to be changing.Continue reading