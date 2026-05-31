Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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31.05.2026 11:00:00
Down 30%: 3 Reasons Nu Holdings Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now
The market is crowding into any stock deemed a winner of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. All other stocks are seeing liquidity drained from their share prices if they are unassociated with AI, such as Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), even though the Latin American digital banking giant is growing like gangbusters and has seen a profit inflection.Shares of Nu Bank are down about 30% from recent highs. Here are three reasons the stock looks like a screaming bargain for investors right now.The core of Nu's business today is in Brazil, its home market, and Mexico. It operates in Colombia, but that is an inconsequential market for revenue today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Nu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Nu verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)