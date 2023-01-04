|
04.01.2023 13:30:00
Down 30%, Apple Stock Is Still Risky
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock didn't start off 2023 on a positive note. Shares of the tech giant slumped on Tuesday following reports that the company had cut orders for MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. If those reports are accurate, Apple could be adjusting for lower-than-expected demand.Shares of Apple are now down a bit more than 30% from their all-time high reached at the start of 2022, and the company's market capitalization has fallen below $2 trillion. While this big decline may have some investors salivating at the prospect of picking up shares on the cheap, Apple stock is far riskier than it appears.While it wasn't clear at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic how Apple would be affected, demand for its products has soared. Revenue surged 33% in fiscal 2021, which ended in September of that year, and rose another 8% in fiscal 2022. Profits have also exploded. The company earned net income of $99.8 billion in fiscal 2022, up from $57.4 billion in fiscal 2020.Continue reading
