13.04.2022 13:54:00
Down 30%, Here's Why Match Group Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now
The start of 2022 has pretty rough for technology stocks and investors of internet-focused companies. The Nasdaq-100 index is down almost 15% year to date, with many stocks in the index down at least 30% (and some even more than 50%) just in the last few months. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), an online dating conglomerate, is one of these internet stocks that has taken a beating, with shares down 29.2% so far this year.But a close look at Match Group's business fundamentals and its potential to thrive in a post-pandemic world suggests that this recent drawdown will mostly just provide long-term investors with the opportunity to scoop up some shares on the cheap. Here's why investors should consider buying Match Group stock right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
