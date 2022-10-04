|
04.10.2022 11:05:00
Down 30%, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?
Bear markets are never fun. But savvy investors know that economic downturns, while painful, can give you a chance to build enormous wealth in the stock market by buying shares of excellent companies at steeply discounted prices.One such excellent company is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Let's take a closer look at the company (and the stock) to see if this technology leader presents such an opportunity at the moment.Powerful global trends drive Microsoft's expansion. Businesses are digitizing their operations and shifting them to the cloud, boosting demand for the tech titan's productivity software and cloud computing services. At the same time, billions of people around the world are turning to digital forms of entertainment, fueling the growth of Microsoft's popular Xbox gaming console and streaming offerings.Continue reading
