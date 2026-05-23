Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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23.05.2026 15:45:00
Down 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Home Depot Stock?
For the sixth straight quarter, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) squeezed out positive U.S. same-store sales when it reported its fiscal first-quarter results on May 19. That follows a period in which the company saw its U.S. same-store sales decline for eight consecutive quarters. In a bit of irony, the stock held up very well during this tough sales stretch, but more recently, the share price is down nearly 30% from its highs despite turning the corner on the sales front.Let's take a closer look at the home improvement retailer's fiscal Q1 report and prospects to see if now is a good time to buy the stock.Home Depot saw its global comparable-store sales edge up 0.6% higher in fiscal Q1, marking its fourth straight quarter of positive growth. Meanwhile, U.S. same-store sales growth increased by 0.4%. While it hasn't seen robust growth over the past year, it's been a steady improvement compared to the prior two years, as seen in the table below. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Home Depot
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19.05.26
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