Down 30%, Is Now The Time to Buy This Baby-Berkshire Stock?

Markets have not been kind to investors so far in 2022. This is especially true for technology and small-cap stocks, which have both underperformed the top indices so far in 2022. One small-cap stock that has been taken to the woodshed is Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC), a small-cap conglomerate started in 2015. The stock is down 25.8% year to date, even though the company continues to grow its operational businesses and make smart investments. In fact, with this drawdown, Boston Omaha stock is only up 42% since the 2015 takeover, severely underperforming the S&P 500's 79% total return over that same time period. Boston Omaha is being left for dead by many investors right now . Are they right? Or does that mean now is the time to pick up some shares?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading