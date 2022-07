Down 30%, This Dividend King Could Be a Perfect Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Income investors favor dividend stocks because they can be tremendous wealth builders when held for the long haul. But high-quality, consistent dividend payers aren't as common as you may think.That's why Dividend Kings -- those rare companies that have increased their payouts annually for 50 consecutive years or more -- are so appealing. They have long track records of generating passive income for investors.Of the 44 stocks on the list of Dividend Kings, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is the only real estate investment trust (REIT), which makes it extra attractive for those looking for portfolio diversification. And with the stock down 30% from its 52-week high, it could be a perfect long-term buy right now .Continue reading