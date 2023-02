Down 30%, This Elite Dividend Stock Looks Like a Great Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) have gotten shellacked over the past year. The data infrastructure-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) is down about 30% from its peak last year. While American Tower is experiencing some headwinds, the downdraft in its stock price makes it look like a great buy these days. Shares currently yield more than 3%, which is their highest level in the past decade:Continue reading