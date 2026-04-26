Curatis Aktie

Curatis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979

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26.04.2026 20:30:00

Down 30% From Its All-Time High, Is Now the Perfect Buying Opportunity for Palantir's Stock?

Entering April, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were not loved by the market. Many were well off their all-time highs, and investors were questioning their decision to invest in this space. However, if you stayed patient, you've seen many stocks rally to nearly all-time highs. But not every AI stock is at that point.One popular AI pick that hasn't seen nearly that level of success is Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR). Palantir's stock is down around 30% from its all-time highs, and isn't that much above where it entered April. This may give some investors pause because it isn't participating in the rally like its peers. On the flip side, some other investors may see it as a buying opportunity.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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